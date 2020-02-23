Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

Nigerian Migrants in Sicily Are Building a Budding Afrobeats Scene from Scratch

Thanks to African migrants, a formerly derelict neighborhood of Palermo has experienced revitalization and a brand new beat.  With an influx of Nigerian musicians, the Sicilian capital is becoming the Southern European capital for the world-conquering Afrobeats scene. Social media has given a platform to musicians who can reach a wide audience without institutional support. Artists like RayJeezy, Brenex Baba and Thug Money who are based in Palermo want their music videos will gain traction internationally. Although other cities in Italy are known to be less welcoming to Africans, Palermo is home one of the most pro-migrant mayors in Europe, who has defied multiple governments to maintain a sanctuary city.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

