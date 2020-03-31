Nigerian Woman on How she Contracted and Recovered from the Coronavirus

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi was one of five patients discharged by Nigerian health authorities in Lagos on Monday after recovering from Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. In a series of posts on Twitter on Monday, Osowobi shared her experience living with the virus in an isolation center in Lagos. Her illness began after a trip to London where she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, as a flagbearer. The 29-year-old said that upon returning home in Lagos, she fell sick and immediately reached out to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to get tested. Her test was positive and Osowobi wrote that she was taken by ambulance to the Infectious Disease Centre at Mainland Hospital in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos. An isolation ward had been set up at the hospital for coronavirus patients. “Sometimes, I’d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE!” she wrote. Osowobi thanked the Lagos state governor and commissioner of health in a tweet, saying the state was doing a good job identifying and treating cases of the virus. She also thanked the nurses at the isolation center, writing that they deserve accolades for their hard work.

SOURCE: CNN

