Nigerians are Disappointed in the Finance Minister’s Tweet

5 mins ago 1 min read

Some Nigerians are bewildered on social media following the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Finance and Budget begging for ventilators from industrial engineer, Elon Musk. On the last day of March, Elon Musk tweeted that “We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla  know.” With over N13.5 billion donated by individuals to support the Federal Government in the fight against coronavirus, many wondered why the Finance Ministry would make a public plea for ventilators. In its tweet (apparently deleted) on 31 March, the ministry tweeted in reply to Elon Musk “Dear @elonmusk  @tesla, the Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 – 500 ventilators to assist with #COVID19 cases rising every day in Nigeria.

SOURCE: VANGUARD

