Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Nigeria’s Biggest Insurers Merge

5 hours ago 1 min read

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, (previously known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited), has, after a meticulous process, concluded its merger with ARM Life PLC. Tangerine is owned by Verod Capital, a leading private equity firm investing in growth companies across Anglophone West Africa. The key objective of the acquisition is to build a stronger, broader insurance and financial services platform, drawing on the strengths of both entities. Tangerine’s strength in the corporate market segment and ARM Life’s broad retail and annuity-based service offering. Since it was first announced in February, 2020, both organizations have embarked on a rigorous exercise to evaluate their collective strengths and address any gaps, towards building an impressive new enterprise focused on digital first. The new entity will focus on impressing and satisfying customers with quality products and a superior customer experience.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

The Future of Kenya’s Elephants Hangs In the Balance

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Road Looks Clear for Motsepe to Head CAF

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Spate of Kidnappings Forces Officials to Close Schools

5 hours ago
1 min read

Several Days On, Residents of Bata are Still Coming to Grips with the Full Scale of a Tragedy

5 hours ago
2 min read

Are we Any Closer to Knowing What Caused the Ethiopian Airlines Crash?

5 hours ago
1 min read

One of Cote d’Ivorie’s Unifying Voices Has Died

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanians Demand to See their President

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Showcase of Africa Post Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria’s Biggest Insurers Merge

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Future of Kenya’s Elephants Hangs In the Balance

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Road Looks Clear for Motsepe to Head CAF

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Spate of Kidnappings Forces Officials to Close Schools

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: