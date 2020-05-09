Nigeria’s Ikorodu Bois Are Remaking Famous Videos Using Household Objects

In southwestern Nigeria, three brothers’ innocent play may have put them on the path to stardom. Enamored with film and video, they began the process of creatively restaging famous works, using only whatever they could find around the house. Fast forward three years, the boys are Instagram stars and aiming for careers on the big screen. The Ikorodu Bois — brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina — have become Instagram sensations by using everyday household items to recreate multimillion-dollar music videos and Hollywood movie trailers, shot by shot. Muiz and Malik’s big brother, 23-year-old Babatunde Sanni, edits the videos and manages the trio. He is responsible for turning something that started as a bit of fun into what the boys hope will be careers in the entertainment industry.

SOURCE: CNN

