Nigeria’s Proactive Steps During Lockdown

While the country has fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus than some other countries in Africa, it’s not taking any chances. A new website is helping Nigerians find out whether they’re at risk of COVID-19. Created through a partnership between the Wellbeing Foundation and PocketPatientMD, the site will determine if a person needs to visit a coronavirus test center based on a series of questions. The Wellbeing Foundation works with mothers and midwives across the country to ensure adequate maternal and newborn health, while PocketPatientMD is a platform that allows patients and physicians to manage their medical records digitally. “The main motive for having the website is to help the Nigerian government reduce the spread of the virus,” said Chris Roberts, IT manager for the Wellbeing Foundation. “We want to contribute by giving people a way to check if they are at risk of the virus. At the same time, we want to link them to the right place to get help if they are.”

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!