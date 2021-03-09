Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Niger’s President Receives Good Governance Award

11 hours ago 1 min read

President Mahamadou Issoufou has won the 2020 Mo Ibrahim prize for African political leadership by fostering economic progress while joining in regional efforts to tackle the Islamist militant threat. He is the sixth head of state in Africa to win the $5 million award, to be paid out over 10 years, and the first since Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2017. The prize, founded by Sudanese telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, was not awarded between 2018 and 2020 due to a lack of suitable candidates. Issoufou, who was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2016, has distinguished himself by stepping aside after two terms, unlike a handful of African leaders such as Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara and Guinea’s Alpha Conde, who changed constitutional term limits to run a third time. Data from the 2020 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) underline President Issoufou’s achievements. During his ten years as President, Niger has made progress in multiple areas, including improving in all four subcategories of Human Development. At the end of the decade, Niger ranked 28 out of 54 countries in the IIAG. It is among the ten most improved African countries in strengthening socioeconomic opportunities for women.

SOURCE: MO IBRAHIM FOUNDATION

More Articles

1 min read

Cameroonian Women Call for an Inclusive Government

11 hours ago
1 min read

Inspiring Female Pioneers Shaping the Future of Space Exploration across Africa and Beyond

11 hours ago
1 min read

Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Streets of Cape Verde Tell a Story

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Positions Itself as the Ideal Place for Working from Home

2 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Says it is Reopening Borders to Tourists this Month

2 days ago
1 min read

A View from the Deep Blue Sea

2 days ago
1 min read

Showcasing the Beauty of Countries, Particularly Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Simmer Down: Cape Verdean Kale Soup Is As Hearty As It Is Delicious

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Nourishing Africa Partners With The Mastercard Foundation & U.S. African Development Foundation To Train Agripreneurs In Nigeria

9 hours ago
2 min read

Flight Doctor Completes 100th Mission On Emergency Flight To Sudan

10 hours ago
1 min read

An Uneasy Calm Returns in Dakar

11 hours ago
1 min read

Niger’s President Receives Good Governance Award

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: