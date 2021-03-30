Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

No Home to Go To for Ethiopians Driven Out of Tigray

6 hours ago 1 min read

Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray’s new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018. Fighters from Amhara entered western Tigray in support of federal forces after the TPLF, Tigray’s then-governing party, attacked military bases there in November. They have remained ever since, and Amhara officials say they have taken back a swathe of territory that was historically theirs.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Uganda’s New Thrill Seeking Adventure

6 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Payment Solutions Firm Plans for Regional Expansion

6 hours ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

6 hours ago
1 min read

eSwatini Clinics Get Much Needed Equipment

6 hours ago
1 min read

An Assessment of South Africa’s Social Grant Programme

6 hours ago
1 min read

Obama’s Granny Passes Away in Kenya

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Ever Given Container Ship has been Dislodged and is Now Floating

6 hours ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

6 hours ago
2 min read

A Terror Attack on a Hotel in Mozambique Leaves South Africa Reeling

6 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

The Building Blocks Of A Successful Corporate Culture

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Health Business Symposium

3 hours ago
3 min read

Meet the Top 6 African Female Entrepreneurs And Their Businesses

3 hours ago
1 min read

Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) Africa

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: