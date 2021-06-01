NOG 2021 To Host To Government, IOCs, And Industry Stakeholders Safely And In Person This July 2021

The Organisers of Nigeria’s foremost Oil, Gas and LNG Conference and International Exhibition (NOG), are looking forward to hosting its 20th edition in person in Abuja between 5 – 8, July 2021, with the theme: Fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for Economic Stability and Growth.

The theme for this year’s conference is in line with President Buhari’s recent commitment to the ‘Decade of Gas’ development over the next ten years. Nigeria has a potential 600 trillion cubic feet of gas and provides an enormous opportunity to diversify it’s economy as the world continues to move to cleaner sources of energy.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Dr Timipre Sylva, stated during the NOG preliminary digital session that:

“NOG has given a unique platform for the oil and gas industry bringing together government, legislature, IOCs, services companies and indigenous players to discuss policy implementation, challenges and agree on the way forward. This also proves the level of opportunity available in our country and the positive strides we have taken as the event has grown from year to year. I therefore call on all stakeholders to come together at the 20th NOG conference to tap into the various opportunities that will strengthen the industry and the country at large.”

Director, dmg Nigeria Events, Wemimo Oyelana, said in a statement:

“The strategic conference this year will feature highly significant conversations that will drive forward the industry in the years to come. Our commitment to providing a platform where industry stakeholders can discuss the development and implementation of policies and solutions that deliver desired objectives for all stakeholders remain unwavering. This year is particularly important as the President has declared the next ten years as the Decade of Gas. The strategic and technical conference will be held in person, safely and securely at the International Conference Centre (ICC, Abuja) with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. We are looking forward to a very robust and productive conversation that will help chart the course for the future of the industry.”

The event is attended by both local and international stakeholders in the oil and gas sector. Speakers at this year’s event include; The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Dr Timipre Sylva, Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Engr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board and over 80 CEOs/Directors of leading International and Indigenous Oil and Gas companies with attendance from more than 25 countries.

In recognition of excellence in Nigeria's oil and gas industry, dmg Nigeria Events will also reward outstanding organisations and individuals in the industry at the annual oil and gas awards gala dinner.

