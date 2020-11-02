Nollywood Goes Gritty

Once Nollywood might have meant films that were low budget and high drama and aimed mostly at a West African audience. But Nigerian cinema has evolved and this year a slew of new film-makers are tackling grittier subjects – and winning international acclaim. A roster of screenings at autumn’s Film Africa festival in London reveal directors unafraid to look at issues such as gender equality, postnatal depression and transatlantic migration. Running until 8 November, and available to view online, Film Africa opens with The Ghost and the House of Truth, which follows a counsellor working with convicts who must learn to forgive her own daughter’s killer. Other issues such as female infertility and religious fanaticism are explored in a series of short narratives also hailing from Nigeria. Where it once centred on simplistic tropes such as good v evil, Nollywood has evolved to take on broader issues, says director Chuko Esiri, whose debut film Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) – a tale of two Nigerians who believe their lives will be better in Europe – premiered at this year’s Berlin film festival.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Articles
Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend On the Continent
Your One-stop Event System Just Came Online
Morocco’s Water Crisis Forces Tough Decisions
Kenyan Lawyer Who Bribed ICC Witnesses Comes Clean
What to Expect at the 8th Angel Fair Africa Summit
Can Ivorian Voters Survive a Disappointing Result?
The Owner of One the World’s Most Important African Art Collections Dies
Cameroonians Unite to Mourn the Senseless Killing of Learners
Opposition Members Arrested in Tanzania