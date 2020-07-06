Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Nollywood on Lockdown

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Popularly known as Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry is the world’s second largest producer of movies. It employs more than a million people and produces about 50 films every week. But Covid-19 has led to a halt in film and TV production, costing an estimated tens of millions of dollars in lost earnings. Directors Mildred Okwo and Imoh Umoren and actress-producer Kemi Lala Akindoju explain the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Libyans Denounce Meddlers in their Politics

10 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Seals Kenyan State Carrier’s Fate

15 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Influencer Appears in US Court for Fraud

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nollywood on Lockdown

2 mins ago
1 min read

Libyans Denounce Meddlers in their Politics

10 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Seals Kenyan State Carrier’s Fate

15 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Influencer Appears in US Court for Fraud

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today