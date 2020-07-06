Nollywood on Lockdown

Share it!

Popularly known as Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry is the world’s second largest producer of movies. It employs more than a million people and produces about 50 films every week. But Covid-19 has led to a halt in film and TV production, costing an estimated tens of millions of dollars in lost earnings. Directors Mildred Okwo and Imoh Umoren and actress-producer Kemi Lala Akindoju explain the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

SOURCE: BBC