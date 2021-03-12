Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Official Release Of Ced Koncept’s Single

31 mins ago 2 min read

Artist Ced Koncept announces the release of his new Single on March 08, 2021, which will be available on all digital stores and radio.

Ced Koncept has been working for several months on the realization of this new musical project which will open its year 2021. The single “Zonga” featuring Agresivo was unveiled exclusively on March 08.

“Zonga Zonga”, a gentle Love track

The story is about a man obsessed who loves a woman to the point of being ready to kill himself if she leave. It is a passionate love that Ced Koncept speaks in this afrobeat sound on which you can feel a beautiful Congolese guitar rhythm.

A word for music lovers and the public 

“Zonga Zonga” is a beautiful ballad to absolutely listen to. The sound envelops you in its sweetness and very quickly it reasons in your head. If you like love, sweetness, good Congolese rhythms and of course artist Ced Koncept, you will fall in love with this song.

+ posts

Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.  

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter, Ayra Starr

2 days ago
3 min read

Apple Music Launches Africa To The World, A Collection Of Exclusive & Original Content From Africa’s Biggest Stars

4 days ago
5 min read

South African Soulful Singing Sensation, Ramelo, Drops Her Debut Single “Heyiwena”

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy This Sunday With Black Coffee

1 month ago
4 min read

Interview With Nigerian Emcee Fecko Winner Of The Mic Africa Music Competition

1 month ago
5 min read

Apple Music Launches Isgubhu, The Definitive Home Of Africa’s Dance And Electronic Music

1 month ago
1 min read

Gabriel Soundz Releases “Just My Type” Featuring Fole99

1 month ago
2 min read

Song For Our People: Award Winning Music Documentary To Be Released February 9th

1 month ago
3 min read

The Fans Have Spoken – The Mic: Africa Announces its Winners

1 month ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Official Release Of Ced Koncept’s Single

31 mins ago
3 min read

The Gender Dimensions Of Malaria: Why Our Fight Against Malaria Is More Important Than Ever

2 hours ago
2 min read

African Institute For Mathematical Sciences And Ishango Partner To Connect Data Science Graduates To International Opportunities

3 hours ago
5 min read

Isuzu Motors South Africa Extends SAP Landscape To Drive Improved Sales And Customer Experience

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: