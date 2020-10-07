Africa.com

“Oloture,” a Netflix Original Film about Sex Trafficking in Nigeria

14 hours ago 1 min read

Every year, tens of thousands of people are trafficked from Nigeria, particularly Edo State in the nation’s south, which has become one of Africa’s largest departure points for irregular migration. The International Organization for Migration estimates that 91% victims trafficked from Nigeria are women, and their traffickers have sexually exploited more than half of them. Through “Oloture,” the difficult realities of these women, particularly those who are sexually exploited, come to light. It shows how they are recruited and trafficked overseas for commercial gain. Directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Kenneth Gyang, the film features Nollywood actors including Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli and Blossom Chukwujekwu. Mo Abudu, executive producer of “Oloture,” told CNN that the crime drama was inspired by the numerous cases of trafficking around the world and in Nigeria.

SOURCE: CNN

