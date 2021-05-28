Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

One of Burkina Faso’s Richest Men Denies Trafficking Cigarettes across West Africa

1 hour ago 1 min read

Selling cigarettes to smugglers who pay jihadists to protect their convoys. That’s the accusation leveled against the Burkina Faso representative of Phillip Morris International by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, OCCRP. In an exclusive interview with VOA, Apollinaire Compaoré rejects those findings. In a February report, the Sarajevo-based group cited officials, rivals and former colleagues of Apollinaire Compaoré who accused him of indirectly funding terrorism by working with smugglers who carry not only cigarettes, but drugs and people into Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Libya. It also accused Burkina Faso authorities and the Swiss American tobacco giant of being complicit in a vast smuggling operation centered around a warehouse in the northern town of Markoye. But a 2019 U.N. report also found that a company owned by Compaoré supplied regional smugglers, says one of the report’s authors. In an exclusive interview for VOA, Compaoré refuted all these accusations. He says the United Nations lied and that those who worked on the report for the U.N. are no longer employed by them. One of the richest men in Burkina Faso, Compaore also dismissed claims in the OCCRP report that two of his companies have never paid taxes.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

There’s a New Leader in Charge of Mali

1 hour ago
1 min read

Goma on Tenterhooks

1 hour ago
1 min read

Scores Still Missing after Tragic Boat Ride in Nigeria

1 hour ago
1 min read

Rwanda Gets the Apology it’s been Longing For

1 hour ago
1 min read

Connecting Professional Africans Together

2 days ago
1 min read

Introspection Can Solve Zimbabwe’s Electricity Woes

2 days ago
1 min read

The Tragedy Burkina Faso Doesn’t Want the World to See

2 days ago
1 min read

The Political Crisis in Mali Deepens

2 days ago
1 min read

Intensifying Calls to Release Jailed Ghanaian Activists

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here