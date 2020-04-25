Africa.com

One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World is at its Absolute Fines

The iconic Victoria Falls has reached its highest flows in a decade in a powerful display of breathtaking beauty and intensity, but no-one is there to witness it. The Victoria Falls rainforest was closed as Zimbabwe is in lockdown to mitigate the spreading of the coronavirus. Data from the authority shows that four times more water was now flowing over the world’s largest waterfall than at this time last year. On April 20, 3,922 cubic metres per second was recorded compared to 1 007 cubic metres per second on April 20, 2019.

SOURCE: IOL

