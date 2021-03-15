One To One Online MBA Event

Africa.com

53 mins ago 2 min read

Looking for a safe environment to grow your business skills and network? The MBA is your way to a secure career.

Join fellow business professionals for this virtual MBA event. Business schools from around the world look forward to meeting you online on 14th April.

Discover the best in business education. Here’s what you get at the event:

  • Individual video meetings with MBA programme directors from Maastricht School of Management, George Washington University, IE Business School, Duke University, Rotterdam School of Management and many more
  • Insights on online and hybrid learning options and flexible formats
  • Personal consultation for your business and management studies
  • Expert business insights and MBA admission webinars
  • Chance to win 1000 euro in financial aid for your MBA      
  • Diverse scholarship opportunities
  • 1 online course by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review
  • Discounts on selected subscription packages to Digital Edu learning platform

How to build your future with an MBA

The MBA degree provides what you need to be the best in business and leadership. 

It’s safe. Strengthen your career with the world’s most reputable business degree. The MBA guarantees a safe space where professionals grow and learn. It opens the door to unlimited business opportunities.

It’s flexible. Choose the learning format that fits your professional style. Go for a full-time MBA to experience the full benefits. Balance work and study with a part-time MBA. Explore the online trend with distance learning. 

It’s global. Expand your view of the business world with an MBA abroad or at home. Make connections that span the globe. Join a unique business network with MBA participants from diverse backgrounds.

Access MBA is free of charge, but online meeting slots are limited. Register early to save your spot.

This event is specifically tailored for candidates from South Africa and Kenya

Sign up today on https://www.accessmba.com/link/HLH 

Tags:

