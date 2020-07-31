Fri. Jul 31st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was due to come into force on July 1, but that proved unworkable after the virus forced widespread border closures and halted talks between governments over the removal of tariffs. It may now begin operating from the start of 2021. The pandemic is expected to cost Africa up to $79 billion in lost economic output this year alone with the additional risk of millions of job losses. World Bank researchers estimated the trade deal would lift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and 68 million from moderate poverty by 2035. “In this context, a successful implementation of AfCFTA would be crucial,” a World Bank report said. “(It) is a major opportunity for Africa, but implementation will be a significant challenge. Lowering tariffs is only the first step.” Once in force, the AfCFTA will bring together 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion. Full implementation could increase real income in Africa by 7%, or nearly $450 billion, mainly by reducing the cost of trade through the elimination of tariffs and red tape. Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe – countries with the highest costs of trade – could see income gains of 14%.
 

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

6 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

11 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

16 mins ago
1 min read

How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products

22 mins ago
1 min read

South African SMEs Find themselves in the Cold

28 mins ago
1 min read

The Nature of the China-Africa Relationship is Set to Change for Good

35 mins ago
1 min read

A Dating App Designed by Africans, for Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

1 day ago
1 min read

Invasive Fish Species Gives South African Community Some Food Relief

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

14 seconds ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

6 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

11 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

16 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today