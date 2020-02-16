OTT Safari Experiences

Africa is dotted with luxurious safari lodges for guests who want to get as close as possible to the continent’s incredible animal life. But some get you closer than others. At Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia, 18 chalets are arranged around two large lagoons, creating the perfect setting for watching elephants as they visit in the late afternoons. On the edge of Kruger National Park in South Africa, the new &Beyond Ngala Treehouse opens this month, giving guests a chance to take a game drive out to the treehouse where they spend the night up high in the bush in a private tower.

