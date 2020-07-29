Pandemic Hampers Various Immunisation Drives in Africa

Measles vaccination campaigns have been rolled out in a number of other countries, including the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nepal and South Sudan. In CAR, which declared a nationwide measles epidemic in January, more than 26,000 cases have been reported over the past seven months, said Médecins sans Frontières’ CAR and DRC operations coordinator Emmanuel Lampaert. “The Ministry of Health is planning a vaccination campaign for August but the main challenge so far has been the lack of PPE,” said Lampaert. In DRC, where a measles epidemic has been raging since June 2019, all 26 provinces remain affected, and nearly 1,000 children have died of measles this year, said Lampaert.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
