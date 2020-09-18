Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

The vulnerable nature of most North African economies has made it an attractive market for many Gulf lenders. During the last decades, almost all Maghreb countries have experienced major political unrest that has had a major impact on their financial services sectors while creating economic gaps. When the 2010s began, banks headquartered in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) projected international expansion in the Maghreb, which they regard as the western part of the Arab world, particularly Egypt. But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there was a decline in the drive into the Egyptian economy as talks to acquire more assets were placed on hold by some notable Gulf lenders. For instance, in May 2020, unfavourable market conditions necessitated by the pandemic forced First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to put on hold the acquisition of Lebanese-owned Bank Audi of Egypt, a deal said to be worth about $700 million.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
More Articles
The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism
The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa
World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy
Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap
Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa
An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa
Creating Africa-centric Biometrics
Two Africans Left in the Race to Become WTO Head
The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised