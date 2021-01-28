Paramount Group Recognised As Top Employer In 2021

Top Employers Institute Recognises Paramount Group for Second Consecutive Year for Aerospace and Technology Company’s Commitment to Excellence in “People Practices”

Despite the myriad of challenges faced by employers across the world in the wake of the continued COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, African-based global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group is pleased to announce the company’s recognition as one of the Top Employers Institute’s 2021 Top Employers Award-winners.

The accolade, given to Paramount Group for the second consecutive year, exemplifies the company’s commitment to maintaining best practices in offering a host of exceptional employee conditions, including providing opportunities in high-skills training, career and succession management, and leadership development in diverse fields such as engineering, IT, manufacturing, logistics and project management, sales and marketing.

Established nearly 30 years ago, the Top Employers Institute is the global authority on promoting and recognising excellence in ‘People Practices’, and is world-renowned for setting international standards in ‘people strategies’, while helping guide corporations from around the globe in enriching the world of work in the process.

Companies that have been certified as Top Employers have accelerated the influence of people strategies and positively impacted the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, stated, “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, Paramount Group has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

The Top Employers Institute Certification Programme assesses the people practices of participating companies through an independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics, across the entire HR spectrum. In order to receive Top Employer Institute Award-certification, companies must go through the Top Employers Institute’s strict, standardised global processes, including a period of validation aligned with international standards, so that all participants are measured against what are considered to be employment hallmarks.

Alison Crooks, CEO of Paramount Industrial Holdings, stated, “The global health crisis brought about by COVID-19 has tested the collective resolve of organizations large and small. However, I’ve never ceased to be amazed by the determination of this company and our employees who comprise its ‘People Power’, making a lasting mark on our industry while creating a positive work environment in the process. Last year, through their efforts, our Group was able to move mountains despite the constraints of the pandemic, swiftly pivoting to produce innovative personal protective equipment (PPE) to support frontline workers in addressing this devastating virus”.

“We owe those achievements and our continued growth here in South Africa and around the world to the creative ingenuity and drive of our formidable employees across the company. Our corporate governance and the ‘people practices’ that we have been commended for were set out to instill what has been a lasting culture and ethos of success in the face of adversity,” Crooks concluded.

