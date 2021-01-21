Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria

1 min ago 1 min read

France will establish a “memories and truth” commission to review the country’s colonial history in Algeria, following a key recommendation in a new, much-anticipated report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron and released on Wednesday. The report also presented a series of other proposals to address longstanding grievances. But it ruled out issuing an official apology for the past, and the proposals avoided the question of systemic torture by French forces, which Mr. Macron has already acknowledged. The report said its purpose was to achieve a “reconciliation of memories between France and Algeria,” two countries divided not by just the Mediterranean Sea but also by deep animosity stemming from years of colonization and an independence war that left hundreds of thousands dead. The report was written by the French historian Benjamin Stora, who will now head the commission. He said the report focused on a series of concrete actions to “lift the lid” on a range of issues left behind by France’s colonial past and the Algerian War. The French colonial past in Algeria is a trauma that continues to shape modern France, with nostalgia on the right and resentment among the European country’s large Muslim population. The millions of residents in France who, to varying degrees, have ties to Algeria have competing memories of colonial history and the war, making an official clarification politically risky.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

More Articles

1 min read

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

3 mins ago
1 min read

Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry

5 mins ago
2 min read

Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem

7 mins ago
1 min read

Colonial Interpretations of African Scarifications Oversimplified their Original Meanings

11 mins ago
1 min read

Minister Responsible for South Africa’s Response to Covid-19 Succumbs to It

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Keep on Piling for Mozambicans

15 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Private School Opens for Teenage Mothers and Babies

18 mins ago
1 min read

The First Migrant Tragedy of the Year

20 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Epiphany Takes a Political Turn

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria

1 min ago
1 min read

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

3 mins ago
1 min read

Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry

5 mins ago
2 min read

Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: