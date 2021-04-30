PDC Appointed As Official Distributor Of Honeywell AIDC And POS Solutions In South Africa

The Printer Distribution Company (PDC) has been appointed as an authorised distributor of Honeywell, global leader in Safety and Productivity Services, within the Sub-Saharan Africa region. “We are very excited to have added Honeywell to our portfolio as this appointment enables our extensive partner network to add more value to their respective customers through the provision of world-class product solutions,” says Frikkie Koegelenberg, CEO at PDC.



PDC provides industrial, back and front office enterprise printing solutions for customers throughout Africa. The company also distributes a large range of mission-critical printing equipment for the office, industrial marketplace and distribution supply chain. PDC will offer innovative Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technologies and Point of Sale (POS) solutions from Honeywell to its sizeable partner community.



Honeywell pioneered the barcode scanning market in the 1970s, and over the years its new technology and manufacturing innovations have helped retailers, distribution centres, transportation, logistics, and healthcare organisations around the world operate more smartly, safely and efficiently. With automated material handling, mobility computing, software, voice, sensing and safety solutions; Honeywell Safety and Productivity Services make supply chains faster and more efficient, as well as workers more productive and safer.



“As a company, we are proud to have secured this partnership with Honeywell as it provides improved access to our partners, allowing them to develop and service new markets. Honeywell’s innovative and connected solutions in providing real-time safety and operational intelligence are world renowned and we look forward to developing our business together,” concludes Koegelenberg.

