Picking Out the Right Safari Destination

They’ve been doing safaris in Kenya since the very concept was invented, and safari actually means ‘journey’ in Swahili. Nowhere in Africa has a more professional safari industry than Kenya’s, and with that experience comes a rare combination of infrastructure and service. Tanzania’s northern safari circuit is a terrific introduction to the continent, including as it does the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater and Tarangire National Park, as well as Mt Kilimanjaro. A ten-day to two-week jaunt around the north is a fine way to fall in love with Africa, especially if you add some days on the island of Zanzibar. As one of the wealthiest countries in sub-Saharan Africa and with one of the lowest population densities on the planet, diamond-rich Botswana is a pleasure to travel in, with empty roads, very few large cities and a highly accomplished safari industry. Often marketed as ‘Africa for Beginners’, Namibia is a fine choice for your first African journey.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

