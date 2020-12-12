Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Picking Out the Right Safari Destination

3 mins ago 1 min read

They’ve been doing safaris in Kenya since the very concept was invented, and safari actually means ‘journey’ in Swahili. Nowhere in Africa has a more professional safari industry than Kenya’s, and with that experience comes a rare combination of infrastructure and service. Tanzania’s northern safari circuit is a terrific introduction to the continent, including as it does the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater and Tarangire National Park, as well as Mt Kilimanjaro. A ten-day to two-week jaunt around the north is a fine way to fall in love with Africa, especially if you add some days on the island of Zanzibar. As one of the wealthiest countries in sub-Saharan Africa and with one of the lowest population densities on the planet, diamond-rich Botswana is a pleasure to travel in, with empty roads, very few large cities and a highly accomplished safari industry. Often marketed as ‘Africa for Beginners’, Namibia is a fine choice for your first African journey.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

More Articles

1 min read

Remote Locations for the African Traveler

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Highest Peak

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ghana to Build a Refuge for African Americans

8 mins ago
1 min read

In Porto-Novo’s Afro-Brazilian Architecture, Traces of Complex History

13 mins ago
1 min read

After a Writing Break, She Returned as a Booker Finalist

15 mins ago
1 min read

More Americans Are Craving the Vibrant Tastes of Pan-African Cuisine

18 mins ago
1 min read

In an Unprecedented Year, Nigeria’s Fashion Community is Holding Strong

20 mins ago
1 min read

New York African Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary

23 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Remote Locations for the African Traveler

2 mins ago
1 min read

Picking Out the Right Safari Destination

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Highest Peak

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ghana to Build a Refuge for African Americans

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: