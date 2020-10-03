Picking the Best Safari Spot

Share it!

Whether you want to tick the Big Five off your African safari bucket list or seek out specific species, a new website from Expert Africa is making it easier than ever to decide which country and even which lodges offer the best chances for wildlife sightings. The data, sourced from more than 700 traveler surveys compiled by the tour operator over two years, has morphed into a huge ‘citizen science’ project and represents nearly 30,000 observations of 26 animal species. “A great safari can be an amazing, life-changing holiday,” Chris McIntyre, Expert Africa’s Managing Director, said. “Choosing the right one is critical and so helping our guests with the best possible insights when planning was a big part of our vision behind our new website.”

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET