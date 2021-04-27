Plascon And Durban Artist Pay Tribute To Afro-Futurism In A Welcoming, Colourful Mural

Popular Durban artist, Kev Seven is seizing the moment with an edgy new mural that pays homage to Afro-Futurism, fashion, the evolution of African identity and its relationship to the modern world. The mural forms part of an initiative – set to bring colour to public spaces – supported by coatings brand, Plascon.

Seven’s fresh new public artwork can be found at Noble Park in Berea, Durban and is there for all to enjoy. The upbeat mural greets viewers with a racy typographical treatment of the word HEITA – a cheery, slang form of Hello – and depicts a portrait of a young woman wearing lime-tinted shades as its focal point.

With a wide range of products and colours to choose from, Seven opted for the durable and low odour acrylic PVA, Plascon True Colour Brilliant Sheen, to bring his vision to life. Specially formulated for strength and durability on both interiors and exteriors, with a stain resistant and easy to clean sheen finish, Plascon True Colour Brilliant Sheen tint bases provide an abundance of colour tinting options for long lasting, rich colours, making it the perfect choice for an outdoor mural project such as this.

Kev Seven, also known as Kevin Ngwenya, is a Durban Graffiti and Mural artist born in Umlazi township south of Durban. His work focuses on the symbiotic relationship between public art and design and its impact on modern pop-culture. He has worked on projects with various themes that include women empowerment through fashion and the promotion of local arts and culture through tourism. “I am a conceptual artist formally trained in Fine Art, Graphic Design and Cultural Studies. For me design drives ideas, conversations and messaging in public and private spaces,” says Seven.

Kev Seven is managed by SJ Artists, who has been commissioned by Plascon to bring a series of three public murals to life. SJ Artists was founded in 2012 by Shani Judes and specialises in curating large-scale, exciting public art projects.

Kev Seven’s colourful mural has been sponsored by Plascon. According to Suvasin Moodley, Head of Decorative Marketing at Plascon: “We are thrilled with the outcome and would like to thank the artist and all involved in the project for this amazing expression of homegrown talent. It’s great to be able to contribute to the positive upliftment of Durban’s urban landscape.”

