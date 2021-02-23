Poets And Writers Around The World Come Together To Spread Love, Hope And Optimism

Worldwide writers including George the Poet team up to use their positive words to help people stay connected

Poets, author, writers and artists around the world including British spoken-word artist George the Poet – famed for kicking off Harry and Meghan’s wedding with a poem about union back in 2018 – have come together to create a series of messages to help spread love and optimism in challenging times.

Fifteen original and favourite positive stories of love, friendship, community, work, hope and family were commissioned on behalf of Nokia phones and have been created and designed to be shared with loved ones as Short Moving Stories – short, text-able messages of hope.

It comes after a year in which people worldwide have learnt to slow down and find new ways to stay in touch with their lives and loved ones by using their phones, with the artists designing messages of hope to give people a way to connect and inspire each other.

The stories are all available to read, download or share for free at Nokia.com/phones and form part of an effort to spread hope and positivity.

Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Nokia phones said: “We take pride in creating Nokia phones that are trusted, secure and built to last because it gives our customers peace of mind, which allows them to go off and enjoy the more positive things in life. If the last year has shown us anything it’s the importance of positivity. Following nearly a year of isolation and vulnerability one thing that stood out to us is the power of people’s collective voices to spread positivity in a time of need, which is also at the core of our business and ties back to our Finnish roots – Finland has consecutively won the title of being the happiest country in the world. So, we are championing positive voices from around the world to spread uplifting messages and help support each other as we come through the other side of global lockdowns.”

Critically acclaimed poet, podcaster and spoken word artist George the Poet said: “Sometimes a few words can make all the difference. We’ve all experienced how some days can feel flat and endless, especially as we can’t see our friends and family. Like the new Nokia 5.4, I hope that my poems help you stay connected and in touch with your loved ones, until we can all be together again.”

The Panel of Positivity includes:

· Multi-award-winning George the Poet, an author, rapper, spoken word performer who opened the Royal wedding with a poem about Union in 2018

· James McInerney (UK) whose Poetry Project first put positive messages across the London Underground network in 2018

· India’s best and most-read author, Ruskin Bond, winner of Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 always tries to strike a positive note when writing for children

· George Kagwe (Kenya) is a content creator and comedian from Nairobi

· Alina Balashova (Russia) – Snowboarder and outdoor enthusiast who believes in no bad days, and keeping active to stay positive

· Juan Pablo Gaviria (Bogotá, Colombia) an author, influencer, conferencist and coach who defines himself as a Happiness Manager

The Short Moving Stories are part of a wider ongoing initiative to recognise Nokia phones which are trusted, secure and built to last. The idea taps into its roots as Nokia phones were developed in Finland – the happiest country in the world – in a bid to spread joy and positivity across the world.

The partnership with George The Poet can be watched on https://youtu.be/tlsyNHeDFRo and an exclusive interview with George can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/6SI4nHRzSCc.

Short Moving Stories from the Global Panel of Positivity:

Author Location Subject Matter Short Moving Stories (SMS) George the Poet UK Community & Friendship My community is my thinking space, my breathing space,

I could never fully leave this place. To

All of the children – especially you.

We’re connected by spirit; my lyrics won’t ever leave you. Just the thought of missing out on everyone’s lives makes me

Cherish every sunset, and every sunrise Love Love is a full-time job.

It doesn’t start at nine and finish at five.

It will either spark your fire or diminish your drive. There are no days off.

There are no ways of making sure it pays off. When you give your soul,

You become a sole trader.

And when you think with your heart That’s a no-brainer. Work You shouldn’t have to compromise yourself for your salary. You shouldn’t have to jeopardise your health or your sanity. You have the right to be a blessing not a burden, find Purpose in service, help out with your family. Being unemployed doesn’t make you null-and-void. It’s just a season. You deserve work you believe in. Hope We’ll last longer, no less forever, if we

Use this time to progress together. The

Future holds unexposed danger but no stress

Humanity is no stranger to progress.

As we’ve proven: where collaboration occurs

Progress follows fast.

Family My family and friends, you give me

Clarity and sense.

I feel you over long distances.

I learn so much from our differences.



I worry about becoming a stranger.

I hate knowing that you could run into danger.

I think about the little ones coming of age.

I think about the grownups succumbing to change.

Even when I’m not near to you

You know me, I’m here for you. James McInerney UK Love Life might keep me moving, but you are the only rhythm that my heart always beats to, regardless of where I roam. I could travel the world a thousand times over and yet the only destination that could ever hold me is you. Work We might not be physically together right now, but we are still connected, regardless of distance. The connection we share, is mirrored in the sun and the stars as they shine that little bit brighter and for that little bit longer, offering hope in abundance until we meet again. Hope You will have dark days; they will cling to you in an attempt to smother your light. Fight back. Shine bright. Family I want you to know that you are loved. Even on the days when the whole world seems distant, what matters is that you understand that you still matter. Friendship Always be kind to everyone that you meet and remember that flowers bloom when the sun shines. They open up because they trust its warmth, people do too. Ruskin Bond India Family There is something to be said for writing by hand, and for the hand that holds the pen. I find it far more difficult to share my body and soul with a typewriter or computer. When I was a child, learning to write my first words and join them together, my father would place his hand on mine and guide it along the page. His hand is still there, I feel it now, even as I write. May loving, long gone hands touch yours dear reader. We are not alone. Alina Balashova Russia Hope The whole secret of happiness is that there is no secret. Just do what makes you happy to be alive. Juan Pablo Gaviria Colombia Hope The best antidote to anything in life is gratitude. George Kagwe Kenya Hope We’ve navigated through the storm Settling into this new norm Even if we struggle through it all One thing’s for sure, we will never fall.

