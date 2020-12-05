Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

6 mins ago 1 min read

COVID-19 has caused irreparable damage to tourism on the island, and with only four active cases currently, they are being cautiously optimistic about allowing travellers back into their world. Where better to social distance than a beach on a remote island? Ten African countries have been permitted to reenter the country from October 19 2020. In their latest updated Visitors Travel Advisory, authorities said travellers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi Niger, Burundi, Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya and Zambia can now enter Seychelles.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

