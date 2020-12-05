Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

COVID-19 has caused irreparable damage to tourism on the island, and with only four active cases currently, they are being cautiously optimistic about allowing travellers back into their world. Where better to social distance than a beach on a remote island? Ten African countries have been permitted to reenter the country from October 19 2020. In their latest updated Visitors Travel Advisory, authorities said travellers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi Niger, Burundi, Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya and Zambia can now enter Seychelles.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

