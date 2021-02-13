Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Popular German Series Profiles Seychelles

22 seconds ago 1 min read

Seychelles has received some welcome publicity after a popular German TV series – ‘Das Traumschiff’ – featured the island nation in one of its latest episodes. Called ‘Dream Ship’ in English, the series is about a cruise ship named the MS Amadea that travels to explore renowned tourist destinations across the globe. Now in its 40th year, Dream Ship is one of the most-watched television shows in Germany. With Germany as one of Seychelles’ key markets, the extensive coverage of the islands’ pristine beauty served as a reminder to the German people that the island paradise is within their reach. Speaking about the exposure received, the chief executive of the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), Sherin Francis, said that “being featured on such a well-known show is very much a privilege for our small destination.” Through the 89-minute-long episode aired on January 1, viewers were transported across the crystal-clear waters of Seychelles and onto the white sandy beaches. Several islands were depicted, such as La Digue Island’s rustic charm and the exclusive Desroches Island with its secluded beaches lined with coconut trees. Among the vibrant wildlife found in the depth of the islands’ waters and mountains, viewers got to see the archipelago’s endemic ‘coco de mer’ – the largest nut in the world. Through their TV screen, tablet or smartphone viewers also got to admire the lush green vegetation and towering boulders, while watching the story unfold.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

The Annual Expedition Africa Adventure Race is Arguably the Best Way to Explore this Mauritian Island

2 mins ago
1 min read

Morocco’s Sole Black Female Hotelier Shares her Ideal Itinerary

4 mins ago
2 min read

Up and Coming African Travel Influencers you should be Following

5 mins ago
1 min read

Keré Architecture Reveals National Assembly of Benin Design

8 mins ago
1 min read

Shola Olunloyo is Putting Nigerian Food in Culinary Spotlight

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Sculptor and Former Special Effects Artists is Paving the Way in Prosthetics for Darker Skin Tones

13 mins ago
1 min read

We Wore What? Centuries of Global Fashion as a System of Power

15 mins ago
1 min read

Spotlight: Kevo Abbra’s ‘Kibera Ghost Rider’ is Afrofuturism Personified

16 mins ago
1 min read

Dropshipping is Here to Stay, and it’s an Opportunity for Some Africans to Make a Living

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Popular German Series Profiles Seychelles

23 seconds ago
1 min read

The Annual Expedition Africa Adventure Race is Arguably the Best Way to Explore this Mauritian Island

2 mins ago
1 min read

Morocco’s Sole Black Female Hotelier Shares her Ideal Itinerary

4 mins ago
2 min read

Up and Coming African Travel Influencers you should be Following

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: