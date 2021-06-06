Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice

Earlier this year, the Mother City has made Big 7 Travel’s ‘Best Cities for remote working‘ for 2021, and it’s easy to see why. Cape Town ranked as the 42nd best city for remote working in the world, followed by Melbourne, Australia, and Taipei, Taiwan. As a tourist destination, South Africa is revered for its natural beauty and while the all-round Instagram-worthy natural splendour is a major drawcard, there is some work to be done in highlighting the world-class professional environment many of our cities and towns offer, and the call for this visa is definitely a step in the right direction,’ said David Seinker, The Business Exchange founder & CEO.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Articles
Brazilian Treats Influenced by Africa
Condé Nast Traveler’s Picks of the Year’s Top Hotel and Industry Openings
The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine
#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail
Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion
South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language
Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power
Planning an Alternative to the Suez Canal
The Benefits of Land Restoration are Visible Now in Many Places Like Burkina Faso