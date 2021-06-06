Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice

Earlier this year, the Mother City has made Big 7 Travel’s ‘Best Cities for remote working‘ for 2021, and it’s easy to see why. Cape Town ranked as the 42nd best city for remote working in the world, followed by Melbourne, Australia, and Taipei, Taiwan. As a tourist destination, South Africa is revered for its natural beauty and while the all-round Instagram-worthy natural splendour is a major drawcard, there is some work to be done in highlighting the world-class professional environment many of our cities and towns offer, and the call for this visa is definitely a step in the right direction,’ said David Seinker, The Business Exchange founder & CEO.

SOURCE: GETAWAY