Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice

1 min ago 1 min read

Earlier this year, the Mother City has made Big 7 Travel’s ‘Best Cities for remote working‘ for 2021, and it’s easy to see why. Cape Town ranked as the 42nd best city for remote working in the world, followed by Melbourne, Australia, and Taipei, Taiwan. As a tourist destination, South Africa is revered for its natural beauty and while the all-round Instagram-worthy natural splendour is a major drawcard, there is some work to be done in highlighting the world-class professional environment many of our cities and towns offer, and the call for this visa is definitely a step in the right direction,’ said David Seinker, The Business Exchange founder & CEO.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Articles

1 min read

Brazilian Treats Influenced by Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Condé Nast Traveler’s Picks of the Year’s Top Hotel and Industry Openings

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine

10 mins ago
1 min read

#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail

11 mins ago
1 min read

Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion

12 mins ago
1 min read

South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language

14 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power

15 mins ago
1 min read

Planning an Alternative to the Suez Canal

1 day ago
1 min read

The Benefits of Land Restoration are Visible Now in Many Places Like Burkina Faso

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here