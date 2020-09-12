Sat. Sep 12th, 2020

Powerful Images of Ethiopia’s Circus Members Will Amaze You

This week members of the Tigray circus rehearse in the Ethiopian city of Mekeele. The circus provides training for disadvantaged young people. Some of the children have survived Ethiopia’s civil war and famine. Some of them are orphans and former street children. Now they’re acrobats and contortionists who perform at special functions and travel around the United States.                 

SOURCE: THE TELEGRAPH

