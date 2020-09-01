Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

The Aqua Safari Group of Ghana has been very active with its investment in the tourism sector of Ghana. After introducing the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada, which is now one of the best beach resorts in the county, the group is set to open a new resort known as the Safari Valley Resort Aburi. Safari Valley Eco Resort will be located a few minutes from the Aburi botanical gardens. Once it opens, it will focus more on the forest and wildlife resources, with an emphasis on art and culture. Because it’s an eco-lodge, the planning and development team will not destroy the environment. There will a safari drive for a chance to get up close with hyaenas, lions, giraffes, and zebra. In addition to wildlife, there will be a sports arena that features a golf course, soccer fields, tennis, basketball courts, and a place to learn to horseback ride. More than 90 percent of the food on the resort will come from the farm where guests will have the chance to pick their own food, including their own fish from the lake. Once construction is complete, the resort will have 102 resort-style and vacation rooms to rent out.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

