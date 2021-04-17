Africa.com

Promoting Environmentally Sound and More Profitable Methods of Farming in Africa

4 hours ago 1 min read

One of the major factors hindering productivity within Africa’s agricultural sector is the use of outdated production technologies and practices. This is where companies like Farmforte come in, by adopting innovative models to create the most efficient and affordable methods to produce crops, add value and create access to markets locally and globally. The value chain development firm is also focused on solving other existing problems through best practices in sustainable farming processes alongside storage and logistics. Osazuwa Osayi, Co-CEO of Farmforte says their mission is to utilize technology and innovative models to create the most efficient and affordable methods to produce crops, add value and create access to markets locally and globally. Through the out-grower programs, the firm also works with smallholder farmers (about 110,000 of them in our network) to source and aggregate produce such as sesame seeds, cowpea, cocoa and cashews both for export and for local consumption. We recognize that smallholder farmers are the key to food security in Africa.

