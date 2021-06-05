Providing Reliable Power for DRC’s Underserved

The Democratic Republic of Congo has signed a $100 million solar-hybrid power deal with a consortium led by Gridworks, to provide electricity to half a million people across three cities that have no grid connection. Solar-hybrid systems combine solar power with another electricity generating energy source. For this 22-year concession, the back-up power source will be diesel, Gridworks said. The consortium is led by Gridworks, which is owned and financed by the British development finance institution CDC Group, and includes French utility company Eranove and Spanish power developer AEE Power. “Renewable energy is a priority sector for the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo for growth, revenue generation and employment,” said Mwenze Mukaleng, minister of hydraulic resources and electricity. Less than 10% of Congo’s roughly 90 million people have reliable access to electricity. The companies that provide the electricity will be called Moyi Power, the word for “sun” in Lingala, the main language spoken in the three northern cities of Gemena, Bumba and Isiro.

SOURCE: REUTERS