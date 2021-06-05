Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Providing Reliable Power for DRC’s Underserved

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Democratic Republic of Congo has signed a $100 million solar-hybrid power deal with a consortium led by Gridworks, to provide electricity to half a million people across three cities that have no grid connection. Solar-hybrid systems combine solar power with another electricity generating energy source. For this 22-year concession, the back-up power source will be diesel, Gridworks said. The consortium is led by Gridworks, which is owned and financed by the British development finance institution CDC Group, and includes French utility company Eranove and Spanish power developer AEE Power. “Renewable energy is a priority sector for the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo for growth, revenue generation and employment,” said Mwenze Mukaleng, minister of hydraulic resources and electricity. Less than 10% of Congo’s roughly 90 million people have reliable access to electricity. The companies that provide the electricity will be called Moyi Power, the word for “sun” in Lingala, the main language spoken in the three northern cities of Gemena, Bumba and Isiro.

SOURCE: REUTERS

More Articles

1 min read

The Benefits of Land Restoration are Visible Now in Many Places Like Burkina Faso

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Suspends Twitter

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Regains its Spot as Sub-Saharan Africa’s Foremost Gas Frontier-investment Destination

4 hours ago
1 min read

Positioning Gokada at the Centre of Nigeria’s e-Commerce and Delivery Revolution

4 hours ago
1 min read

Investing in Green Infrastructure for African Cities

4 hours ago
1 min read

Fintech Remains the Most Funded Sector in Africa’s Startup Ecosystem and Bezos Wants In

4 hours ago
1 min read

Akufo-Addo Challenges his Country to Produce Chocolate on a Commercial Scale

4 hours ago
1 min read

These are the Young People Crucial to the African Growth Story

5 hours ago
1 min read

Young Female South African Architects Reinvent Serpentine Pavilion in London

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here