PSG’s Think Big Series To Feature Judge Dennis Davis And Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, Among More Top Speakers

PSG has added to its impressive line-up of bigger picture thinkers, taking part in its 2021 Think Big webinar series. On 13 April, Judge Dennis Davis will gear his gavel towards tax consequences in our country, as South Africa’s shrinking tax base remains a source of concern. The challenges are huge but finding sustainable tax solutions will be key to the economic outcomes we achieve.

Covid-19 continues to dominate news headlines. But where are we in our pursuit of so-called “herd immunity”, and what role will our current experience have on how we approach future pandemics? Who better than an expert to give factual advice on where we are in South Africa’s journey to securing sufficient vaccine supply? Prof Shabir Madhi shares his expert views on 20 April.

Wondering what might come next for the Western Cape? Premier Alan Winde joins us to discuss some of the successes, failures, and work in progress for the province and how the province is positioning itself in response to the pandemic.

Since Covid-19 hit our shores, being positive has gained new meaning. The past year brought unique humanitarian challenges and, along with that, many learnings. How is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent responding to the challenges? Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chairman of Gift of the Givers shares more on the great work being done to help those in need. This feel-good hour is not to be missed.

It’s impossible to watch Stafford Masie, former MD of Google SA and General Manager of WeWork SA without getting excited about the opportunities that technology presents. What lessons have South Africans learnt over the past year and how can businesses ensure they are ready for the challenges the future will bring? Stafford will share his insights to help businesses prepare and manage the challenges in a world where remote work has become the norm.

Join Bruce Whitfield and top PSG executives as they delve into these conversations with speakers, raising the key questions on South Africans’ minds.

“Feedback on our Think Big series continues to be really well-received, so we are committed to continuing to add to our list of well-respected speakers and hard-hitting topics,” says PSG’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Hirst.

The best seat in the house

The series is free to attend for all, and recordings are available on-demand after each interview. You can watch all the recordings to date via PSG’s YouTube channel.

