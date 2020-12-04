Pura Soda To Give Away Shares In The Company

Better-for-you soft drink has set its sights on being next US $1 billion business

Pura Soda, the better-for-you soft drink, has announced that it is giving away the chance to own shares in the company. Anyone buying a PURA Soda over summer season will be entered into a draw to win shares worth 0.01% of the company.

Although the percentage seems small, it has the potential to be one of the biggest ever giveaways on South African shores. PURA Soda has set its sights on being the next US $1billion company within the next few years, which means that owning shares in this business could be life changing.

Founder and CEO of PURA Soda, Greig Jansen, explains why he believes their audacious aim of being the next unicorn business can be a reality: “We launched the brand in 2017 and within a year had already surpassed the rate of sale of popular local brands. Since then, we have grown by over 400% over the past 18 months, and we are now exporting the brand to 13 different countries, including the UK, UAE and the USA.”

The brand’s phenomenal growth to date is not the only reason he believes in the future of the business. Jansen and his team have done extensive research into where the soft drinks industry is going globally and believe that PURA Soda is perfectly positioned for growth.

“The carbonated soft drinks industry is changing rapidly. High disposable income, continued urbanisation and changing lifestyles, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, have all contributed to a natural progression into the desire for people to lead a healthier life,” he explains.

As a result of this, the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages market has spiked as people move towards beverages with less sugar. The global non-alcoholic beverages market size was valued at over US $919 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over US$ 1, 200 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The largest category of the non-alcoholic beverage market is soft drinks, with the fastest growing segment being in the better-for-you category.1

“If we can capture just a fragment of this market, we will be well on our way of reaching our aim to be the next US$1 billion business. And I believe we can, because PURA Soda sits in the sweet spot between offering a drink that is better-for-you, retailing at an affordable price point, that still tastes good, which no other brand does,” he continues.

PURA Soda has been built around the insight that even though most people want to be a bit healthier, many do not want to go to extremes, and so by creating a natural drink that is better-for-you it offers an easy way for people to make small changes in their lives.

“There are many drinks that are good for you, but they don’t taste great,” continued Jansen. “We’re different – we have won multiple awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, which are awarded purely on taste.”

Jansen also explains why the company decided to give away shares in the business. “I believe that if you are in the position to make a difference you should. This competition is essentially an investment in our customers – the more we invest in them, the more they invest in us.”

“For those asking how much 0.01% of the PURA Soda business is worth, the answer is that in five years’ time, if all goes to plan, it will be worth 0.01% of US$1 billion,” he ends.

To find out more about the PURA Soda shares giveaway competition, including T&Cs, visit https://livealittlepura.com

