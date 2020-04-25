Africa.com

Quarantine Playlists: Weekly Dose of Inspiration from Past Design Indaba Speakers

South Africa’s annual Design Indaba conference is a chance for the world’s creatives to gather and inspire.  Listen here to a curated “playlist” of some of their most thought provoking speakers, and get motivated to design a better world. The power of graphic design lies in its ability to convey social messaging through a distinct, emotive and thought provoking visuals. The speakers in this playlist have used their design aesthetic to assert powerful social narratives. Many of the world’s cities are in lockdown, leaving otherwise lively spaces still, allowing us to reflect on our use of space. This playlist explores architecture and spatial design as way to foster sustainability, community, health and wellbeing.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

