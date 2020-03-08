‘Queen Sono’ is the Bad-Ass Women-Led African Spy Thriller Like No Other

With great anticipation, Netflix premiered its first African original series, ‘Queen Sono,’ and it’s proving to be a breath of fresh air. For starters, its focus on numerous, multi-layered female characters is a departure from the norm, and its interweaving of current South African issues into its story line makes it so much more than your average spy saga. What stands out about Queen Sono are the wide variety of female characters with unique personalities. Sometimes having several women all playing very strong characters can fuel stereotypes that all strong women have to be one way.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

