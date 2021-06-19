Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Raising Capital for Africa’s Development Goals

4 hours ago 1 min read

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched a $464m five-and-a-half-year ‘kangaroo’ social bond, its first return to Australian fundraising since 2018. A kangaroo bond, sometimes known as a matilda bond, is a foreign bond issued in the Australian market by non-Australian firms denominated in Australian currency. AfDB social bonds raise money for projects that alleviate or mitigate social issues such as improving access to electricity, water and sanitation. The Australian dollar is the fifth currency in which the AfDB has issued social bonds since it established the program in 2017, following deals in euros, US dollars, Norwegian kroner and Swedish kronor. It launched its first Australian bond in 2016. AfDB treasurer Hassatou N’sele said the Covid-19 pandemic had led to a rise in the global issuance of social bonds. “Following on from the ground breaking USD$3.1 bln 3 year ‘Fight Covid-19’ Social Bond we issued in 2020, we’re glad to see that public domestic markets, like the Kangaroo bond market, are now seeing similar development in terms of interest from dedicated ESG investors, which provided additional momentum enabling us to print the largest trade we’ve ever done in AUD”.

SOURCE: FURTHER AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Ghana’s Upstream Petroleum Sector is Going through a Tricky Patch

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mining Data around the Digital Gender Gap in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Abuja Wants In on the Digital Currency Market

4 hours ago
1 min read

AfCFTA Secretariat on the Quick Wins and Direction of Africa’s Largest Single Market

4 hours ago
1 min read

Women are Missing Out on Africa’s E-commerce Boon

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Could Contribute Significantly to an Emerging Global Order

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rehabilitation Centre in Eastern DRC Helps Victims Cope with the Trauma of Sexual Violence

1 day ago
1 min read

Syrians Who Fled War Carve a New Path in Somalia

1 day ago
1 min read

Bringing Informal Retailers in Africa into the Digital Economy

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here