Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ramaphosa’s Economic Problems Pile On

2 mins ago 1 min read

South African trade unions said on Tuesday that they would lodge a formal dispute if the government doesn’t honour a three-year public-sector wage deal, a step that could lead to months of arbitration and culminate in a strike. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday focused discussions would be needed between the government and trade unions to slow the rate of growth in public sector wages. His comments in a weekly newsletter to the nation signalled support for a proposal by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to make 160 billion rand ($10.3 billion) of cuts to the public sector wage bill over the next three years. In the meantime, South Africa’s gross domestic product contracted 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, following a revised 0.8% contraction in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share and Enjoy !

More Articles

1 min read

What Niger Could Look Like

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eritreans Call Multinationals to Account

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Green Bond Ever has been Issued

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Economic Problems Pile On

2 mins ago
1 min read

What Niger Could Look Like

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eritreans Call Multinationals to Account

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Green Bond Ever has been Issued

8 mins ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now