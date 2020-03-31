Africa.com

Ramping Up Screening Efforts in South Africa

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stand next to an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in the Cape Flats area of Cape Town, on March 30, 2020, during a patrol to enforce the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Sout Africa. - South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP)

Government will in the coming days roll out a large-scale screening, testing, tracing and a medical management programme, to manage the spread of the pandemic. “We are now entering a new phase in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said. South Africa is already observing a 21-day lockdown, a first since democracy in 1994, aimed at containing the virus. Field workers will be using mobile technology and an extensive tracing system will be rapidly deployed to trace those who have been in contact with confirmed Coronavirus cases and to monitor the geographical location of new cases in real time. South Africa has the highest infections coming in at over 1,300 with 5 deaths.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

