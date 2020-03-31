Ramping Up Screening Efforts in South Africa

Government will in the coming days roll out a large-scale screening, testing, tracing and a medical management programme, to manage the spread of the pandemic. “We are now entering a new phase in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said. South Africa is already observing a 21-day lockdown, a first since democracy in 1994, aimed at containing the virus. Field workers will be using mobile technology and an extensive tracing system will be rapidly deployed to trace those who have been in contact with confirmed Coronavirus cases and to monitor the geographical location of new cases in real time. South Africa has the highest infections coming in at over 1,300 with 5 deaths.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Share it!