Rebuilding the Communities of the Herero and Nama People

Germany has agreed to fund projects in Namibia worth $1.3bn over 30 years to atone for its role in mass killings and property seizures in its-then colony more than a century ago, according to a Namibian government spokesman. The funds will be used for infrastructure, healthcare and training programmes that would directly benefit the affected communities. Thousands of Herero and Nama people were killed by German colonial forces between 1904 and 1908, after the tribes rebelled against German rule in the colony, then named German South West Africa.

SOURCE: NEWS 24