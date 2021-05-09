Regions in Africa that Will Spark your Wine-derlust

If you are planning your next trip around Africa, here are five of the best wine regions that are currently worth a visit. The fertile Franschhoek Wine Valley is home to some of SA’s noble cultivars and classic styles. These range from superb whites such as sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, semillon and chenin blanc, to the full-bodied reds of cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, pinot noir and merlot. Erongo Mountain Winery is situated along the Omaruru River and is surrounded by the beautifully rugged mountains of the Erongo region. This trailblazing and innovative boutique winery is pioneering the Namibian wine industry, carving out its legacy in the arid dry granite rock. The town of Ziway, in the Oromia Regional State is home to a 162-hectare vineyard and produces over a million bottles a year – made up of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, and chardonnay. It has three brands, Rift Valley, Acacia, and Cuvee Prestige. Located at the foot of the Middle Atlas, the Domaine de la Zouina is part of the largest wine region of Morocco. In this land where once lived the Guerrouane tribe, the clay-limestone soils reflect the alteration of the bedrock, lake limestone formed during the Villafranchian.

SOURCE: IOL

Like this: Like Loading...