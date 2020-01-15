Regulating Nigeria’s Medicinal Market

The Lagos state government has inaugurated a 27-member Traditional medicine research committee, strengthening its commitment to the development of traditional, complementary and alternative medicine. This committee will be tasked with research on traditional treatment and presenting data to advance the traditional practice across the state. Traditional medicine is largely discriminated against, due to the practice and presentation nation-wide. The industry is largely unregulated and has little or no standards but yet widely consumed, this has led to the creation of the research committee. The results will go a long way in guiding the practice, give more exposure to the contents and dosages.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA