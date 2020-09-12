Remembering One of the Continent’s Most Beloved Champions of Contemporary African Art

In this age of Covid-19 devastation, so many lives have been lost that sometimes we forget to pay tribute to the greats. Henri Vergon was one of those greats. The Belgian-born French art dealer died on May 15th, 2020. From his base in Johannesburg’s Newtown neighborhood, he ran the Afronova gallery for more than 15 years, with his partner Emilie Démon as his trusted consigliere. Many art world insiders knew him for his dedication to artists from the African continent and diaspora, and the Afronova gallery stated its mission as aiming “to actively contribute to the intellectual discourse and the emergence of new vernacular art forms from the most urban and contemporary environment on the continent.
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA
