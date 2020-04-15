Remembering the Chibok Girls Still Missing

Nigerian activists are marking six years since Boko Haram militants abducted 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok and kept 112 in captivity. This year, a live broadcast by the Bring Back Our Girls movement is helping to mark the anniversary, due to travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Allen Manasseh, media and communications director of the Chibok community, is helping fight for the release of the girls. The audacious abduction of the girls by Boko Haram thrust the group and their brutal insurgency into the global spotlight. Some girls escaped soon after the abduction, and more than 100 others have since been freed through negotiations. But today, 112 are believed to remain in captivity, including Manasseh’s nieces.

SOURCE: VOA

