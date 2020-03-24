Tue. Mar 24th, 2020

Renowned Cameroonian Jazz Muso Succumbs to Coronavirus

Manu Dibango, the Cameroonian musician celebrated for his blend of jazz, funk and traditional West African styles, has died aged 86 in a Paris hospital after contracting Covid-19. A message on his Facebook page announced the news with “deep sadness”, and added: “His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible.” Dibango was born in 1933 in Douala, Cameroon. He attended high school in France and began learning instruments: first the piano, then saxophone – for which he became best known – and vibraphone. “The blacks that we saw [in France] were either boxers like Sugar Ray Robinson – or jazzmen,” he remembered in a 2018 interview. “So, we ended up going down to the cellars in Paris, where we could see the [Louis] Armstrongs and the Count Basies with whom we identified.” He blended the cosmopolitan styles from Africa and Europe into his own fusion, resulting in his biggest hit, Soul Makossa, with a blazing saxophone line over a breakbeat and Dibango’s spoken vocals, originally written for the 1972 African Cup of Nations football tournament.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

