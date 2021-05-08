Africa.com

Resolving the Challenges of Grant-making in Africa

With the virus leading to increased vulnerabilities in several key sectors of economies, African governments have become inundated with many infrastructural challenges affecting their respective populations. In the wake of the widening gap, non-profit organizations are stepping in to ensure the most vulnerable in society do not get left behind, and they are doing this through grant-making. Osayi Alile, the Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, is on a mission to become the leading indigenous grant-making organization across Africa. Starting out as a consultant for Access Bank Plc on its CSR projects as well as being the former executive director of FATE Foundation, a private sector-led not-for-profit organization in Nigeria, Alile is on a mission to empower African NGOs through grants to help solve the pressing needs in their communities. As the organization turns five next year, Alile has shifted her focus to also recruit more philanthropists and entrepreneurs to join forces to solve Nigeria and Africa’s problems. They are currently working in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa with a goal to expand to even more countries on the continent.

