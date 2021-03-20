Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Revolutionizing at Home Care for Elderly People in Africa

58 mins ago 1 min read

The global digital health market is growing by leaps and bounds and billions, and Chika Madubuko, the CEO and Founder of Greymate Care, is wanting to make the most of it whilst creating impact. The cultural norm in Nigeria is that when a loved one is sick, other members of the family take care of the person. Traditionally, this role was reserved for wives or mothers who stayed at home. However, with the significant gender shift in recent years and more women employed or entrepreneurial and no longer staying at home 24×7, this has led to challenges for the elderly who need round-the-clock home care. This is where Greymate Care comes in. Born out of the personal pain Madubuko faced when looking for a care-giver for her grandmother in the village, she based her service offering around providing trained professionals to care for vulnerable family members. Each care-giver on the platform has to provide two references who act as guarantors for the individual and those references have to be in senior positions in credible organizations to qualify. That extra check has made Greymate Care a trusted provider in Nigeria, says Madubuko.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Setting Up Vehicles to Fund African Startups Post Pandemic

59 mins ago
1 min read

The Deposed Leader Who Had a Home Zoo

1 day ago
1 min read

Creating an Archive System for Africa’s Rites and Rituals

1 day ago
1 min read

Sierra Leonean Medics Raise Issues Faced by Children Under 5 in a Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Court Throws Out Nigerian Bid to Make Oil Firms Pay

1 day ago
1 min read

Egypt Forges Ahead with Ambitious Plans for Capital

1 day ago
1 min read

Malawians Can Buy and Trade Shares in this Major Company

1 day ago
1 min read

The Rise and Fall of China’s Little Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Ugandan Researchers’ Mission to Build Africa’s Testing Capability

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Revolutionizing at Home Care for Elderly People in Africa

58 mins ago
1 min read

Setting Up Vehicles to Fund African Startups Post Pandemic

59 mins ago
7 min read

Top 10 Universities in Africa

5 hours ago
2 min read

Urban Culture Meets Nostalgia

20 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: