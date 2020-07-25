Rising Sea Levels and more Dramatic Weather Events are Endangering African Destinations

Share it!

Spanning approximately 229,000 miles and just off the coast of Southeast Africa, the island of Madagascar is dense with diverse wildlife. This zoological wonderland is at risk, though, as a warming planet continues to place intense pressure on the island’s ecology. Extended dry seasons have put fresh bamboo shoots in short supply, which feed Madagascar’s population of lemurs, and more frequent flooding and rising sea levels are destroying delicate habitats such as mangrove forests. Meanwhile, coral bleaching in coastal reefs threatens the survival of many marine species. Lagos is home to dozens of gorgeous white-sand beaches, but its proximity to the ocean is part of the problem: The increased frequency of heavy rainstorms are putting serious strain on the city’s infrastructure, and rising sea levels only serve to exacerbate the issue.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER